STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gadag man makes wooden wonders

A Class 10 passout, Veerappa carves artefacts and gifts them to people on birthdays and other occasions.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Veerappa Kammar

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Give him wood and he turns it into an exquisite piece of art. A farmer by profession and an artist by passion, 66-year-old Veerappa Kammar of Jakkali village, Gadag district, has been creating wooden wonders for the last 40 years.

A Class 10 passout, Veerappa carves artefacts and gifts them to people on birthdays and other occasions. He takes care of his farm during the day and becomes an artist in the evening. Veerappa says, “I have agricultural land and we have been farmers. Now, my son is looking after the farm work.

A chariot that Veerappa has carved

I have always loved to make artefacts from wood. I cannot sit quietly if I see wooden pieces.” That says it all. His house is like a mini museum of wooden art – statues, mini chariots, et al, that welcome you.
Veerappa’s father Dharmappa too is a famous artist in Dharwad district. His works attracted many from Hubballi, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Veerappa learnt to carve statues in single wooden pieces from him but continued his occupation of farming. When he was 20, he realised that if he gave up wood carving, there would be no one to continue his father’s legacy. So he took it up in earnest, but not for commercial purposes.

He started making statues of Lord Ganesh, Lord Nataraja, Lord Krishna, Arjuna, Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sangolli Rayanna, Shivaji Maharaj and started distributing them to schools during annual gatherings. After seeing his work, many temple authorities approached him and asked him to etch designs on their chariots, palanquins and temple’s entrance doors.

After designing big chariots for many temples, Veerappa decided to make mini ones. He started it by making a mini Hampi chariot. Veerappa says, “It is my passion to make wood art and give it to those who know its value. Now, I am getting requests to make the statues of Prime Minister Modi and Shivaji Maharaj. I have gifted hundreds of statues till now.”

He continues, “I have seen my father making Gandhi idols after Independence. In those times, these idols were in demand. One day, my father told me that he never charged for Gandhi idols as he is the Mahatma. Then I decided to make wood art creations and give them to schoolchildren or Kannada organisations.” Hanumantappa Jangannavar, a neighbour, says,

“I have known the Kammar family for the last 30 years. You always see Veerappa  sitting with a piece of wood and working on it. I think he has made more than a thousand objects till today.” “Now I am 66 years old. My art and my work keep me healthy and happy,” Veerappa says with a smile.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp