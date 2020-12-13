Gadag man makes wooden wonders

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Give him wood and he turns it into an exquisite piece of art. A farmer by profession and an artist by passion, 66-year-old Veerappa Kammar of Jakkali village, Gadag district, has been creating wooden wonders for the last 40 years.

A Class 10 passout, Veerappa carves artefacts and gifts them to people on birthdays and other occasions. He takes care of his farm during the day and becomes an artist in the evening. Veerappa says, “I have agricultural land and we have been farmers. Now, my son is looking after the farm work.

A chariot that Veerappa has carved

I have always loved to make artefacts from wood. I cannot sit quietly if I see wooden pieces.” That says it all. His house is like a mini museum of wooden art – statues, mini chariots, et al, that welcome you.

Veerappa’s father Dharmappa too is a famous artist in Dharwad district. His works attracted many from Hubballi, Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka.

Veerappa learnt to carve statues in single wooden pieces from him but continued his occupation of farming. When he was 20, he realised that if he gave up wood carving, there would be no one to continue his father’s legacy. So he took it up in earnest, but not for commercial purposes.

He started making statues of Lord Ganesh, Lord Nataraja, Lord Krishna, Arjuna, Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, Sangolli Rayanna, Shivaji Maharaj and started distributing them to schools during annual gatherings. After seeing his work, many temple authorities approached him and asked him to etch designs on their chariots, palanquins and temple’s entrance doors.

After designing big chariots for many temples, Veerappa decided to make mini ones. He started it by making a mini Hampi chariot. Veerappa says, “It is my passion to make wood art and give it to those who know its value. Now, I am getting requests to make the statues of Prime Minister Modi and Shivaji Maharaj. I have gifted hundreds of statues till now.”

He continues, “I have seen my father making Gandhi idols after Independence. In those times, these idols were in demand. One day, my father told me that he never charged for Gandhi idols as he is the Mahatma. Then I decided to make wood art creations and give them to schoolchildren or Kannada organisations.” Hanumantappa Jangannavar, a neighbour, says,

“I have known the Kammar family for the last 30 years. You always see Veerappa sitting with a piece of wood and working on it. I think he has made more than a thousand objects till today.” “Now I am 66 years old. My art and my work keep me healthy and happy,” Veerappa says with a smile.