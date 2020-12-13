STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government, transport employees harden stand

Meanwhile, the government is making alternative arrangements to operate  buses with the help of private drivers from Sunday.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:08 AM

CM B S Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai hold a meeting with KSRTC officials on the ongoing strike in Bengaluru on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the strike by the employees of the state-owned transport corporations entered third day on Saturday, the protestors and the state government hardened their positions. While employees have decided to intensify their agitation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi asked them to first call off the agitation and then come for talks.

Employees of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation have been on strike since Thursday demanding salaries on par with state government staff.

Meanwhile, the government is making alternative arrangements to operate  buses with the help of private drivers from Sunday. Yediyurappa along with Savadi, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BMTC MD Shika met in the evening to discuss the developments.

Later, speaking to reporters, Savadi said a meeting had been called with the office-bearers of various unions at 10 am on Sunday. “We have informed them over the phone. We will listen to their demands. Considering our financial limitations, we will try and fulfil their demands. This will be conveyed to the Chief Minister. We cannot agree to all their demands as the employees of other corporations will also demand the same,” he said.

“I have directed Transport Minister Laxman Savadi to sort out the issue at the earliest,’’ Yediyurappa   said. “It  is unfortunate that the employees of the various transport corporations have gone on strike causing inconvenience to commuters,” he added. The CM said Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) president Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is among the farmer leaders spearheading the farmers agitation in the state, has been instigating transport corporation employees to stage protests.

Ananda, one of the leaders of the transport unions federation, said, “We are not here to wage a war against the government. We want our employees to be treated on par with government employees for all benefits,” he said. Commuters were stranded across the state as all state-owned corporations withdrew services. According to KSRTC officials, 37 buses, including four on Saturday, were damaged in stone pelting. On Saturday, at 6 pm, KSRTC operated 170 buses, while BMTC operated 126.

HDK hits out at Cong
JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at the Congress for accusing the regional party of joining hands with the BJP in passing the Land Reforms Bill in the Legislative Council. “Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made several allegations against me for supporting the Bill in the council and questioned our commitment to protecting farmers’ interests. If he can prove these allegations, I will retire from politics,” he said. The JDS leader also quashed rumours over the regional party merging with any other party. “We will continue to fight to protect farmers and there will be no compromise on that,” he added. 

