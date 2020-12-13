STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

India’s Sporting Victories through pages of history

It was 1934. India under the British Empire won. Rashid Anwar wrestled to win the colour bronze during the British Empire Games (now known as Commonwealth Games).

Published: 13th December 2020 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Vajubhai Vala and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurate the Hall of Fame at Olympic Bhavan at Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was 1934. India under the British Empire won. Rashid Anwar wrestled to win the colour bronze during the British Empire Games (now known as Commonwealth Games). Then hockey ruled. Dhyan Chand dribbled India to victory in 1936, and then the Olympic Gold in 1948. But it was K D Keshav who wrestled an example of Indian might in the ring by winning a bronze in the 1952 Olympics.

These iconic sporting moments in Indian sports history bring goosebumps even today and have inspired athletes at various levels. Such sort of glorious past has been been documented in a book titled, ‘India’s Sporting Victories’ from 1936 till date through the pages of The New Indian Express. It was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) president K Govindaraj at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium Sports Complex on Saturday.

The KOA also added another feather in its cap as the ‘Hall of Fame’ in the Karnataka Olympic Bhavan was also inaugurated on the day. Besides CM Yediyurappa, eminent personalities including former chief minister SM Krishna, governor Vajubhai Vala, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge and others were also present. 

The walls of the Bhavan have been decorated with images of different sports personalities from different disciplines, including football, athletics, hockey among many others and their contribution to the sport has also been recognised. News clippings from TNIE have also been framed on the walls. 

There was a sense of pride on Govindaraj’s face, who is the brainchild behind the ‘Hall of Fame’ when he introduced the CM and other dignitaries to it. “I once visited the International Olympic Committee office in Geneva and saw the Hall of Fame section there.

I was inspired by it and wanted to have one special place like that at the KOA,” said Govindaraj, who has played an integral role in conducting state Olympics thrice and mini Olympics earlier in the year as well.
Various sportspersons from Karnataka, who have featured in the Olympics alongside Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees, were also given mementos on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp