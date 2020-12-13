India’s Sporting Victories through pages of history

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was 1934. India under the British Empire won. Rashid Anwar wrestled to win the colour bronze during the British Empire Games (now known as Commonwealth Games). Then hockey ruled. Dhyan Chand dribbled India to victory in 1936, and then the Olympic Gold in 1948. But it was K D Keshav who wrestled an example of Indian might in the ring by winning a bronze in the 1952 Olympics.

These iconic sporting moments in Indian sports history bring goosebumps even today and have inspired athletes at various levels. Such sort of glorious past has been been documented in a book titled, ‘India’s Sporting Victories’ from 1936 till date through the pages of The New Indian Express. It was launched by Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Karnataka Olympic Association (KOA) president K Govindaraj at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium Sports Complex on Saturday.

The KOA also added another feather in its cap as the ‘Hall of Fame’ in the Karnataka Olympic Bhavan was also inaugurated on the day. Besides CM Yediyurappa, eminent personalities including former chief minister SM Krishna, governor Vajubhai Vala, Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge and others were also present.

The walls of the Bhavan have been decorated with images of different sports personalities from different disciplines, including football, athletics, hockey among many others and their contribution to the sport has also been recognised. News clippings from TNIE have also been framed on the walls.

There was a sense of pride on Govindaraj’s face, who is the brainchild behind the ‘Hall of Fame’ when he introduced the CM and other dignitaries to it. “I once visited the International Olympic Committee office in Geneva and saw the Hall of Fame section there.

I was inspired by it and wanted to have one special place like that at the KOA,” said Govindaraj, who has played an integral role in conducting state Olympics thrice and mini Olympics earlier in the year as well.

Various sportspersons from Karnataka, who have featured in the Olympics alongside Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees, were also given mementos on the occasion.