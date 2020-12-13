Kalaburagi: Immunisation programme to be done in ‘election mode’

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Sensitisation about the Covid-19 vaccine will begin in Kalaburagi district in accordance with the Central and State governments' directives, and the immunisation programme against the disease will be undertaken in "election mode".

Anticipating that the vaccine will be available by the second half of January or February, senior health officers of all districts have been directed to begin sensitising people in a week, according to Dr Anil Talikoti, World Health Organisation representative for Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Yadgir districts, and Kalaburagi District Health Officer Dr Rajashekar Male, who spoke to The New Indian Express. Similar programmes will held for the media too, from next week.

They said that task force committees would be formed at the district, city corporation, and taluk levels to organise the programmes on a mass scale. When the vaccine is available, frontline health workers including doctors in both public and private institutions, auxilliary nurses and midwives (ANMs), all staff at hospitals and medical colleges, would be immunised first.

The data of these workers has already been collected and will be uploaded on the Cowin in a few days. Official data shows Kalaburagi district has 16,712 frontline workers of which 8,173 are employed with the government and 8,539 with the private sector.

Police and armed forces personnel, Home Guards, civil defence personnel, and municipal workers will be vaccinated in the second phase and authorities of these departments have been asked to collect staff details so that it can be uploaded on to the Cowin platform. In the third phase, people above the age of 50 and those below 50 who have comorbidities will receive the vaccine.

Election Mode

Dr Talikoti said that the immunisation programme would be carried out similar to how elections are conducted. After districts receive the vaccine doses, beneficiaries of the first phase will receive SMSes telling them the date, time and venue for vaccination.

Each vaccination centre will have a capacity of immunising 100 people and would have three rooms. Beneficiaries would first go to the waiting room after showing their identity to a Group D employee. They would then go to the vaccination room to get the shot, after which they would get an acknowledgement message on their phones.

Next, the beneficiary would go to the observation room for about half an hour to watch for adverse reactions. Each person would receive two shots of the vaccine, spread over three weeks, Dr Talikoti and Dr Male said.