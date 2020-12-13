Karnataka Covid tally crosses 9 lakh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Friday, the state crossed 9 lakh positive cases, after recording 1,203 new cases. This brings the tally to 9,00,214 cases since the first case in Karnataka was detected on March 8. The state is also the second highest in terms of discharges in the country.

Although Karnataka’s total tally has crossed nine lakh, the number of active cases are 18,254, suggesting that the state has done well in bringing down the number of cases. The number of Covid deaths too have been on the decline. Friday saw only 11 deaths, taking the total deaths to 11,939.

After Maharashtra, Karnataka has the second highest recovery. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra as of Thursday are 17,49,973, while Karnataka has seen 8,68,471 people recover from the disease, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 8,62,895.

Karnataka’s positivity rate in the last seven days has been 1.3%, with Haveri district seeing the highest TPR (2.3%), followed by Hassan (1.8%), Chikkmaglur (1.7%), Uttara Kannada (1.6%) and Bengaluru Urban (1.6%). The state’s overall Case Fatality Rate is 1.3% but Dharwad district has the highest at 2.8%, followed by Bidar at 2.4%, Dakshina Kannada at 2.3%.