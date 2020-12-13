Seeking relief repeatedly: HC penalises CP Yogeshwar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar had to pay the price for repeatedly approaching the Karnataka High Court seeking the same relief --- praying for quashing of proceedings against him, his wife and others. The court has imposed an exemplary cost of Rs 21,000 on him and other petitioners.

The cases relate to the Vajragiri township project launched by Yogeshwar as MD of Megacity (Bengaluru) Developers and Builders Ltd and being probed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

“Having regard to the conduct of the petitioners in repeatedly approaching this court seeking the very same relief in multifarious proceedings, they are required to be mulcted (a fine or compulsory payment) with exemplary cost.

Hence, the petitions are dismissed with a cost of Rs 3,000 in each petition,” said Justice John Michael Cunha. Yogeshwar was the common petitioner in all the seven criminal petitions filed by him, his family members and other directors of the firm, seeking to quash the orders of the special court and magistrate court, which rejected their pleas against SFIO proceedings.

The other petitioners are Yogeshwar’s wife Manju Kumari, his brother C P Gangadhareshwara, P Mahadevaiah, H R Ramesh, Sambashiv Rao and others.