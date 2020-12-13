STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With eye on GP polls, parties join hands against Kasturirangan committee report

They have upped their ante by giving a call to boycott GP polls in the areas identified by the report as the eco-sensitive zones.

Malnad region is on the boil over the Kasturirangan report

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: With the dates of the gram panchayat elections fast approaching, political parties and various organisation are uniting to fight against the implementation of the Kasturirangan Committee report in Malnad region. They have upped their ante by giving a call to boycott GP polls in the areas identified by the report as the eco-sensitive zones.

Protests, bandhs and rallies have become the order of the day since the last date for filing affidavit in the green tribunal of the Supreme Court is on December 31. The Karnataka Growers’ Federation and the Anti-Kasturiragan Report Struggle Committee convened a meeting of all-parties, including the ruling BJP, several organisations and forums in the inspection bungalow on Saturday to chalk out plans to put pressure on government to drop the report using upcoming gram panchayat poll as the tool.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of KGF president and Struggle committee convenor S Vijayakumar. AICC secretary BM Sandeep, JDS state vice-president H H Devaraj, district BJP president HC Kalmuradappa, MLC S L Bhoje Gowda , BSP state secretary Parameshand others took part in the deliberations.

Mudigere KGF president Balakrishna said of the 10 districts affected by the report, Chikkamagaluru is the most awakened one, and added 10 gram panchayats have already decided to boycott panchayat polls. Vijayakumar said the struggle had come to a decisive point and stressed the need for going together. Leaders were unanimous in their opinion to convince those who have already filed nominations to withdraw their papers.

BJP president H C Kalmurdappa made it public in the meeting that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had called a meeting in this regard on December 2 to submit their requests to the Centre, for filing the affidavit and thereafter to redo the survey on Kerala model. JDS leader S L Bhojegowda, BJP leader HC Kalmuradappa, Congress leader B M Sandeep CPI leader Renukaradhya, BSP leader Paramesh pledged their support to protest march on December 15.
 

