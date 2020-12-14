STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Boman Irani sister robbed by house help for 20 yrs

Accused and her son stole valuables worth Rs 1.31 crore

Published: 14th December 2020 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Boman Irani

Bollywood actor Boman Irani (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mother and son duo have been arrested for allegedly stealing valuables worth Rs 1.31 crore from the house of Bollywood actor Boman Irani’s sister.

The accused have been identified as Mary Alice and her son Micheal Vincent (20), both residents of KG Halli. Mary Alice was working as domestic help in Boman Irani’s sister Khursheed Irani’s house, located on Aga Abbas Ali Road in Halasur.

Police said that Khursheed Irani was unaware of the theft until the police caught Vincent and his mother. “On December 2, Vincent attempted to sell two gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each to a jeweller in Byappanahalli. The jeweller, who grew suspicious of Vincent’s behaviour, alerted the police. The patrolling police, who rushed to the shop, detained Vincent for questioning, as he had no valid documents regarding the gold biscuits.

When interrogated, he admitted that he had got the gold from his mother. Based on his information, his mother was also picked up for questioning,” an official said. “Alice revealed that she was working as a domestic help at Khursheed Irani’s residence and had stolen valuables from the house. Irani was contacted but she was not aware of the theft. She opened the cupboard to find the valuables missing.

On December 4, she filed a formal complaint alleging that seven gold biscuits weighing 100 grams each, cash Rs 85 lakh and $15,000 worth Rs 11 lakh kept in the cupboard in April were stolen. The worth of the stolen valuables was Rs. 1.31 crore,” an official said. “Mary Alice, who was working for more than 10 years at Irani’s house, had gained her trust.

Further questioning of the accused revealed that Vincent, who had lost huge money in betting on cricket matches, was instigating his mother to steal valuables as she worked in the houses of rich people. Though she had refused to do so initially, her son had forced her to commit the crime saying that they could become rich soon. Hence, she committed theft on multiple occasions at Irani’s house,” an official said.
“The process of recovering the valuables is on. We are questioning the accused to know whether they have committed similar thefts,” the official added.

