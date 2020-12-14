STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disgruntled Devegowda skips party workers meeting

Speaking to reporters, Devegowda said that he did not get any invitation or communication from the party workers or leaders.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:59 AM

JDS MLA and former minister GT Devegowda

JDS MLA and former minister GT Devegowda. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: GT Devegowda, JDS MLA, who has been distancing himself from the party and its leaders, on Sunday skipped the preparatory meeting of the party workers of Chamundeshwari assembly constituency held ahead of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections.

Speaking to reporters, Devegowda said that he did not get any invitation or communication from the party workers or leaders. “Gram Panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols and I don’t want to divide the people by campaigning or supporting someone who is contesting the polls. I want to make it clear that I will not have any role in the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections,” said the disgruntled MLA.

This comes a day after the JDS leaders made him in-charge for Hunsur assembly constituency ahead of the GP elections. The preparatory meeting had assumed great significance as party workers hoped that former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and Devegowda would finally have a ‘meeting’ point.

However, both the leaders stayed away while the party workers continued the meeting under the chairmanship of JDS district president Narasimha. Meanwhile, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh held a closed -door meeting with Devegowda on Sunday to ensure that all differences in the party are ironed out. After the meeting, Mahesh told the reporters, “Devegowda is one of the senior leaders in the party and we have asked him to lead us. He will work for the party and will be active soon.”

