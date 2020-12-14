‘Explore other modes of protest’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Bus Prayaanikara Vedike, a community for bus commuters of Bengaluru, while expressing solidarity with the protesting employees on Sunday, appealed to them to explore alternative modes of strike without halting services as it was impacting poorer sections of the society. Pointing out that the workers were the mainstay of the regional transport corporations, the forum urged the State government to not resort to any coercive action.