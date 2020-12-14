Flood relief: CM Yediyurappa pins hopes on Central team 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday urged the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to recommend the release of Central assistance to enable the state to provide relief to the people affected by floods and to take up repair of damaged infrastructure.

A six-member IMCT headed by Ramesh Kumar Ganta, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit flood-hit areas in Kalaburgi, Vijayapura and Udupi districts from Monday. During his meeting with the officers, the CM explained the extent of damage caused and measures taken by the State government.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office stated that after the August floods, the State further experienced two more spells of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during the second fortnight of September and second and third week of October. Heavy rains accompanied by discharges from reservoirs of Maharashtra downstream to Karnataka resulted in floods.

“This is probably the first time the state faced floods in Krishna and Bhima basins in a single year. The flood/landslides have damaged crops on more than 16 lakh hectares. A total of 34,794 houses have been damaged, apart from extensive damage to critical infrastructure, totally estimated at Rs 15,410 crore,” the statement said.

The CM informed the Central team that to provide immediate relief, the State government has disbursed an input subsidy of Rs 551.14 crore to 7.12 lakh farmers and Rs 1320.48 crore has been committed for flood relief, repair and reconstruction.

The CM said that the government was providing financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for completely damaged houses, Rs 3 lakh for severely damaged houses and Rs 50,000 for partially damaged houses, which was significantly higher than the SDRF norms.

The six-member team headed by Ganta, consists of Bhartendu Kumar Singh, Director -FCD, Department of Expenditure (FCD), Ministry of Finance, Dr Manoharan, Director, Directorate of Oilseed Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Cooperation, Hyderabad, Guru Prasad, Superintending Engineer (HO & CC), Ministry of Jal Shakti, Bengaluru, Sadanand Babu, Superintending Engineer, Regional Office, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Regional Office, Bengaluru and Deep Shekar Singhal, Under Secretary -MGNREGA, Ministry of Rural Development.