Get Covid-19 test done at local medical shop in Dharwad

As a pilot project, a couple of medical shops in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad have begun to collect swab samples so that testing is more decentralised. 

Published: 14th December 2020 03:28 AM

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: Dharwad district is trialling a novel way of containing the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. As a pilot project, a couple of medical shops in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad have begun to collect swab samples so that testing is more decentralised. 

District Health Officer Yashawant Madinkar said that Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil came up with the idea and that the plan would be piloted in 10 stores, and extended to more stores based on the response of people. Already, a couple of stores have begun to implement it. 

“Training will be given to people on how to collect the swabs and other procedure and shops owners will be given some remuneration for their work. The collected swabs will be sent to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) for testing,” Madinkar said.

BS Patil, a medical shop owner, said that officers had approached him to discuss the project. “Medical shop owners are ready to serve the community. As it is free of cost, we can convince customers and make them get the test done,” he said. Many people have welcomed the move, saying that it would tackle the hesitation that people have of going to hospitals to get tested.

They said who collected the sample did not matter as long as there was no let up in the pace of testing. 
However, others pointed out that training on how to collect the swab, the manner in which samples are stored are important, as small mistakes could affect the quality of the sample collected and therefore the results of the test.

