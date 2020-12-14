STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How govt got Council reconvened

He told The New Indian Express that he wrote to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, the day after Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty ended the session.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:32 AM

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy

Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy has managed to get the Legislative Council reconvened after it was adjourned sine die last week, which is unprecedented.

He told The New Indian Express that he wrote to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, the day after Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty ended the session.

“I requested the Governor that the House can be reconvened under Rule 170, and asked him to continue with the session.

The decision to prorogue the House was not that of the government and it was not what we discussed at the Business Advisory Committee meeting,” he said. The session will be held on Tuesday and the government is going to table the no-confidence motion against Shetty. 

JC Madhu Swamy
Comments

