How govt got Council reconvened

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy has managed to get the Legislative Council reconvened after it was adjourned sine die last week, which is unprecedented.

He told The New Indian Express that he wrote to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, the day after Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty ended the session.

“I requested the Governor that the House can be reconvened under Rule 170, and asked him to continue with the session.

The decision to prorogue the House was not that of the government and it was not what we discussed at the Business Advisory Committee meeting,” he said. The session will be held on Tuesday and the government is going to table the no-confidence motion against Shetty.