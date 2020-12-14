STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Private school staffer sexually assaults minor, suspended

The accused Anil, a resident of Devachalla village in Sullia taluk, lured the girl in the pretext of teaching her how to ride a bicycle and sexually assaulted her.

For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A private school staffer has been booked for sexually harassing a minor girl in Sullia taluk. 

According to Subramanya police, the incident occurred on December 10, when the accused Anil, a resident of Devachalla village in Sullia taluk, lured the girl that he would teach her how to ride a bicycle and later sexually assaulted her. 

Anil, the supervisor of a school at Yelimale, and the minor's father are friends, said Subramanya SI. Last Thursday, he promised her of buying a bicycle and teach her how to ride it. 

The minor girl returned home and complained to her parents about the assault. The parents immediately brought the incident to the notice of the school management. It is learnt that when the school management came to know that the victim's parents had decided to file a police complaint, they reportedly suspended Anil. 

Meanwhile, the victim's mother filed a complaint with Subramanya police on Sunday and a case has been registered under 376 IPC and 5(F)(M), 6, 10 of the POCSO act 2012.

Subramanya police are further investigating the case. 

