Mobile network or no vote, say Somwarpet villagers

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Furious over the lack of mobile network connectivity and electricity, 680 voters of Koothi village in Somwarpet taluk have decided to boycott the upcoming Gram Panchayat (GP) election. The authorities have failed to convince the villagers otherwise.

Koothi, a village of 180 families which falls under Tolurushettali GP limits, 13km from Somwarpet town, appears to belong to another age. The families allege that the administration had done little to improve facilities. “Our first demand is mobile network connectivity. Online classes are going on, but students have to climb hillocks and study at bus stands since there is no connectivity in the village,” said Lakshmikanth K, a youngster from the village.

The village has an 11 KV connection, but is in the dark for over a month during the monsoon as the power line runs through the forest. “During the monsoon, power lines get damaged, and officials don’t fix them. We have to travel over 3km into the forest with a lineman to fix them,” he added. Though the village is on the Madikeri-Jalsoor State Highway 95, the roads are in bad shape.

Earlier, the food and civil supplies department had enabled mobile supply of ration and essentials but this was withdrawn seven months ago, forcing villagers to walk 6km to collect rations. Following a submission by the villagers to boycott polls, the taluk tahshildar and officials assured them that their demands would be fulfilled. However, the villagers are firm on their decision.

