STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mobile network or no vote, say Somwarpet villagers

Koothi, a village of 180 families which falls under Tolurushettali GP limits, 13km from Somwarpet town, appears to belong to another age.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile towers

For representational purposes (Photo| PTI)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Furious over the lack of mobile network connectivity and electricity, 680 voters of Koothi village in Somwarpet taluk have decided to boycott the upcoming Gram Panchayat (GP) election. The authorities have failed to convince the villagers otherwise.  

Koothi, a village of 180 families which falls under Tolurushettali GP limits, 13km from Somwarpet town, appears to belong to another age. The families allege that the administration had done little to improve facilities. “Our first demand is mobile network connectivity. Online classes are going on, but students have to climb hillocks and study at bus stands since there is no connectivity in the village,” said Lakshmikanth K, a youngster from the village. 

The village has an 11 KV connection, but is in the dark for over a month during the monsoon as the power line runs through the forest. “During the monsoon, power lines get damaged, and officials don’t fix them. We have to travel over 3km into the forest with a lineman to fix them,” he added.  Though the village is on the Madikeri-Jalsoor State Highway 95, the roads are in bad shape.  

Earlier, the food and civil supplies department had enabled mobile supply of ration and essentials but this was withdrawn seven months ago, forcing villagers to walk 6km to collect rations. Following a submission by the villagers to boycott polls, the taluk tahshildar and officials assured them that their demands would be fulfilled. However, the villagers are firm on their decision. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somwarpet Gram Panchayat election mobile tower
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp