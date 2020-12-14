STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Karnataka to get new wings, have its first flying school soon

The airports in both these cities fall under the UDAN (Regional Air Connectivity) scheme.   

Published: 14th December 2020 03:46 AM

The Air Traffic Control centre at Belagavi airport, which set a record in flights in the past month | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s attempt to redress the growing shortage of pilots by setting up six Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) across the country, including two cities in North Karnataka, will help with a much cheaper option for those keen on taking to the skies.

The bidding process to set up flying schools in Belagavi and Kalaburagi, is presently on. The airports in both these cities fall under the UDAN (Regional Air Connectivity) scheme.   

A policy to set up the FTOs was announced based on the recommendations of a committee headed by Air Chief Marshal (retired) Fali H Major, which spoke of the projected demand for pilots in the aviation sector. The report said that nearly 9,400 pilots would be required within the next five years and at present, 30% of aspiring pilots visit abroad to receive training and spend a good sum on it. 

Speaking to TNIE, Rajesh Kumar Maurya, Airport Director, Belagavi Airport, said, “The FTO we have proposed at our airport will come below the runway and will be around 10 metres below it. We will be giving our land on lease for it.

Five companies had expressed their interest in the pre-bid meeting held recently. The bidding process is on and December 22 is the last date for placing bids.” It would take anywhere between 1.5 years and 2 years for the school to be in place after the contract is finalised, Maurya said. “The time is required because a hangar and an apron need to be set up by the company which bags the contract,” he explained. 

There is no major flying school in North Karnataka and this will help those who want to be pilots in this region, Maurya said.   According to the AAI policy, the FTOs will be allotted on a 25-year-lease period to the bidder and will be handed back to AAI at zero cost after the contract expires. A maximum of two FTOs will be permitted at each of these airports. 

Highest Air Traffic Movement in Belagavi   
Despite the blow that the aviation sector received due to Covid, Belagavi airport recorded its highest Air Traffic Movement (outgoing and incoming) in the month of November 2020, said Airport Director Rajesh Kumar Maurya. “It touched 767 ATMs, breaking its previous high of 752 recorded in February this year before the Covid outbreak took place,” he said. After this big development, Maurya said, Star Air is launching operations to Surat from December 21.

