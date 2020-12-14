STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Tiger of water’ Humpbacked Mahseer needs protection

Now, to protect this native species, the Karnataka Forest Department has partnered with Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation to breed it.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:29 AM

The humpbacked mahseer is known to grow up to 1.5 metres in length, weighing about 55 kg

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Looks like where there is a gill, there is a way. The humpbacked mahseer, a large freshwater fish and found only in the Cauvery river basin, is critically endangered. Now, to protect this native species, the Karnataka Forest Department has partnered with Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation to breed it.

This fish, known to grow up to 1.5 metres in length and weigh about 55 kg, is also known as the ‘Tiger of the water’ due to the fight it puts up. It is threatened due to increased fishing and introduction of other foreign fish species.

Realising the role of the mighty mahseer in the ecosystem, the forest department has decided to protect it. However, the fisheries department is still sceptical whether they are native species. To address the issues and to decide the next course of action, the two departments are holding a meeting on December 19. The fisheries department in Harangi is already working on breeding blue-finned mahseer in farms. 

Forest dept wants locals to be part of mahseer mission

AJAI Mishra, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, told The New Indian Express that they plan to start a breeding programme. Earlier, the humpbacked mahseer were found in large numbers in Shimsha dam downstream, Sangam point and Galibore, but now they have drastically reduced. So a blueprint is being prepared with the fisheries department where they can be reared and released in Cauvery and Krishna rivers. The forest department is also keen on involving the locals in protecting the species.

A workshop is also being planned with all the stakeholders to increase awareness to protect the species and also to create a healthy ecosystem at Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary along with a series of protection measures. The species was earlier famous for angling at many locations along the Cauvery river. But after it was declared endangered by IUCN and their population declined, it was stopped.

Ramacharya Puranik, Director, KFDC, said, taxonomists were being engaged to ascertain the right methods to protect the species. Also to breed the fish, they should be caught at the right age so that they gain maturity in confined waters for at least 2-3 years. Their breeding season starts from January and so the best time to catch them to breed is in December itself.

