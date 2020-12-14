Transport strike: Nine assault BMTC staff, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upparpet police arrested nine people for assaulting BMTC staff on duty and preventing them from operating buses, on Saturday. Police said that BMTC drivers, conductors and some others, threatened the staffers to not operate buses at Kempegowda Bus Terminal.

In one of the incidents, a BMTC bus driver was also assaulted and two FIRs were registered in Upparpet police station. “Based on the complaints, the accused, including BMTC drivers and conductors, were identified and arrested. They were questioned and remanded in judicial custody. We have deployed tight security at the bus stop,” the police added.