Unruly visitors flung drone over Hampi, ASI to take action

Published: 14th December 2020 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 10:03 PM   |  A+A-

Hampi stone chariot

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The illegal flying of drone cameras over Hampi has once again come to the fore after pictures and drone videos taken at Hampi a few days ago went viral. A team of four visitors from North Karnataka are seen using a drone camera atop Matanga Hills which is a restricted place droning.

Drone flying is banned by the tourists in and around Hampi due to the possible harm that an uncontrolled drone may cause to its monuments. Few years ago a team from the Tourism Department had taken drone images but usage of drones and tripods are not allowed to general visitors. 

A senior official from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that the videos and pictures of visitors using drones have been collected and soon the information will be shared to the police. "The locals guides on duty informed us about the illegal flying. We have also checked the CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the tourists if they visited any place and left their contact behind. Many times the tourists illegally launch drones and bring it down before anyone could notice. There are many handheld lightweight drones available in the market which may pose a new challenge for the security staff here," the official said.

Manjunath Swamy, a local businessman from Hampi said that several tourists carry handheld drones and use them during early morning or late evening hours to avoid detection by the security staff. "There are several CCTV cameras installed in and around Hampi and the authorities must ensure foolproof security. Recently there was a video where a couple had been shooting with drones for their wedding shoot. Still there is no development in the case though a police complaint has been lodged," he rued.

P Kalimuthu, Deputy Superintendent ASI Hampi Circle clarified that drone flying is strictly banned in Hampi to ensure protection for the monuments. "The warning boards are coming up to warn tourists not to use drones when in Hampi. The ASI has also instructed the security personnel to seize the drones and cameras in case there is an illegal flying," he said.

