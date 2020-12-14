Villagers of two GPs in Tumakuru to boycott polls

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Residents of 10 villages under the Ankasandra and Machaladore gram panchayat (GP) limits in Gubbi taluk have decided to boycott the upcoming GP polls demanding a drinking water project. As no one has filed nominations for the polls, Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rakesh Kumar said that administrative officers will be appointed in the said GPs.

The residents alleged that Rs 25.65 crore meant for the project was diverted. Under the Shashwatha Kudiyuva Neering Horata Samithi, the residents of Bukkapatna and Gopaladevarahalli in Sira taluk had written to the Chief Minister on December 11. “Since the model code of conduct is in effect, the project will start after the polls,” said Sira BJP MLA Dr C M Rajesh Gowda.