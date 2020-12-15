Karnataka Legislative Council to meet on Tuesday, BJP may go for the kill

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a historic first, the Karnataka Legislative Council reconvenes on Tuesday, with the proposed no-confidence motion against Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty not listed on the agenda.



The BJP, though, is expected to go for the jugular and push a no-confidence motion against Shetty, and get a chairman of its choice elected. Since the matter is not listed on the agenda, as required by the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business cases, how the impasse will be sorted out remains the big question. Chairman Shetty had rejected the BJP’s demand to include this motion in the agenda, and all eyes are on the House for Tuesday’s battle royale.

Among the BJP frontrunners for the chairman’s post are Ayanur Manjunath, M Kavatagimath, Sashil Namoshi, all of whom are Lingayats, besides Narayanswamy. The BJP has 31 members and the Congress has 29, including the chairman. The BJP will try to get its chairman elected with the help of the JDS, which has 14 members and is expected to support the BJP as it did in passing the Farm Bill last week.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhu Swamy said the JDS would support the BJP. MLC Ravi Kumar also confirmed that the JDS would support the BJP.The Congress and BJP have urged their members to be present for Tuesday’s session, four days after the House was adjourned. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to be present in the House.

It may be recalled that a group of six BJP MLCs -- Kota Srinivas Poojary, Ayanur Manjunath, Ravi Kumar, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Arun Shahpur and Tejaswini Gowda -- had complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, that Council chairman P C Shetty had adjourned the house sine die, in spite of the Business Advisory meeting indicating that the House should go on till Tuesday.

Both the Congress and BJP said all its members are expected to be present on Tuesday. When it was pointed out that the no-confidence matter was not listed, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar cried foul, “Many issues not listed in the agenda have been taken up in the House. We will not allow it happen, the House has been convened for this purpose only.’’ Madhu Swamy said, “When someone’s term ends they should go gracefully.’’ Senior BJP leader Go Madhusudhan said, “It is unfortunate that the Congress has stooped to this level. Clinging to a post without a majority and without following procedure will demean the House.’’