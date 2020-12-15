STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Legislative Council to meet on Tuesday, BJP may go for the kill

No-trust move not listed, but to be taken up against Chairman Shetty; Madhu Swamy says JDS will support BJP   

Published: 15th December 2020 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a historic first, the Karnataka Legislative Council reconvenes on Tuesday, with the proposed no-confidence motion against Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty not listed on the agenda.

The BJP, though, is expected to go for the jugular and push a no-confidence motion against Shetty, and get a chairman of its choice elected. Since the matter is not listed on the agenda, as required by the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business cases, how the impasse will be sorted out remains the big question. Chairman Shetty had rejected the BJP’s demand to include this motion in the agenda, and all eyes are on the House for Tuesday’s battle royale. 

Among the BJP frontrunners for the chairman’s post are Ayanur Manjunath, M Kavatagimath, Sashil Namoshi, all of whom are Lingayats, besides Narayanswamy. The BJP has 31 members and the Congress has 29, including the chairman. The BJP will try to get its chairman elected with the help of the JDS, which has 14 members and is expected to support the BJP as it did in passing the Farm Bill last week.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Madhu Swamy said the JDS would support the BJP. MLC Ravi Kumar also confirmed that the JDS would support the BJP.The Congress and BJP have urged their members to be present for Tuesday’s session, four days after the House was adjourned. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to be present in the House.

It may be recalled that a group of six BJP MLCs -- Kota Srinivas Poojary, Ayanur Manjunath, Ravi Kumar, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Arun Shahpur and Tejaswini Gowda -- had complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, that Council chairman P C Shetty had adjourned the house sine die, in spite of the Business Advisory meeting indicating that the House should go on till Tuesday. 

Both the Congress and BJP said all its members are expected to be present on Tuesday. When it was pointed out that the no-confidence matter was not listed, BJP MLC Ravi Kumar cried foul, “Many issues not listed in the agenda have been taken up in the House. We will not allow it happen, the House has been convened for this purpose only.’’ Madhu Swamy said, “When someone’s term ends they should go gracefully.’’ Senior BJP leader Go Madhusudhan said, “It is unfortunate that the Congress has stooped to this level. Clinging to a post without a majority and without following procedure will demean the House.’’      

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Legislative Council BJP
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp