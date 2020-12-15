STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hassan hospital ready to tackle second Covid wave

Now, it has a full-fledged Coronavirus Research Diagnostic Laboratory (CVRDL) with a testing capacity of 3,000 samples per day, set up at a cost of `1.73 crore.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid testing, Delhi

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Udaya Kumar B R
Express News Service

HASSAN:  As winter sets in, Karnataka’s second-largest designated Covid-19 hospital, Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), is all set to tackle a second wave.Director of HIMS, Dr BK Ravikumar said the hospital has enough facilities to tackle it. One of the first 50 Covid testing labs in the state, HIMS catered to people from neighbouring districts of Kodagu, Chikkmagaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, and Mysuru, during the initial days of the outbreak.

Now, it has a full-fledged Coronavirus Research Diagnostic Laboratory (CVRDL) with a testing capacity of 3,000 samples per day, set up at a cost of `1.73 crore. Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar had recently appreciated the hospital for having the best CVRDL in the state. Currently, HIMS has 400 beds, all with oxygen supply, and adequate clinical and non-clinical facilities.

It now has the sufficient oxygen supply with 18 oxygen tanker with a capacity of 13,000 litres and 60 ventilators. Around 90% of the district’s 27,500 patients so far, were treated at HIMS, and only about 10% chose any of the 60 private hospitals in the district. HIMS also has a full-fledged teaching and non-teaching staff such as clinical technicians. The government recently increased the intake of medical seats from 100 to 150. 

A state government 
employee, Shivakumar, was admitted to HIMS after he tested positive for Covid. He said he was in good hands throughout his illness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Hassan
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp