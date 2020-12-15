STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lowest Covid count recorded in Karnataka since June 17

Karnataka   on Monday reported 830 Covid-positive cases which is the first time in the last five-and-a-half months that the state has clocked cases below 1,000.

Published: 15th December 2020

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported 830 Covid-positive cases which is the first time in the last five-and-a-half months that the state has clocked cases below 1,000. With this, the total tally went up to 9,02,240 cases. The state recorded cases below thousand on November 30 at 998 cases, December 7 at 947 cases and on June 27 at 918 cases.

KARNATAKA RECORDS DROP IN ACTIVE CASES

The  state recorded the highest single-day spike on October 7 when 10,947 cases were reported. Ever since the pandemic broke out, Karnataka has recorded 10,000-plus daily additions on seven days between September 29 and October 10, which may be considered as the peak of the pandemic in the state, but testing too had peaked during the time.

With the improved performance of the government machinery, the positivity rate has been consistently reducing from the highest of 12.54 per cent on September 7 to 7.26 per cent on Monday, while the recovery rate has shot up significantly from its lowest of 35.29 per cent on July 20 to 96.89 per cent on Sunday.

The state has the second highest recovery rate in the country with 8,74,202 discharges so far. The mortality rate has stubbornly remained at 1.32 per cent since December 3, though the daily number of deaths has fallen. Only five deaths were recorded across the state on Sunday. The total number of deaths across Karnataka due to Covid- 19 is 11,954. The number of active cases has fallen from its highest of 1,20,929 on October 10 to 16,065 as on Monday, with October 22 seeing the biggest drop from 1,00,440 cases to 92,927 cases.

While experts are still expecting a second wave in Karnataka, the state government says it is well-prepared. “Social distancing, wearing mask and hand hygiene can keep Covid at bay. We have been saying this from the beginning. We have noticed that many individuals are not following the norms yet. If we want to keep cases down, we have to follow the measures,” an expert said. Karnataka now has the second highest tally of positive cases after Maharashtra, which has 18,80,416 cases.

