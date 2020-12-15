Space constraints: Arrested Wistron workers sent to separate jails

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The workers of Wistron Corporation booked under various sections by Vemgal police for vandalising the facility on Saturday have been sent to separate jails. Reason: There is no space in Kolar jail. The arrested workers were produced before the jurisdictional court and were remanded to judicial custody.

According to sources, the accused persons were sent to Chitradurga, Chinthamani (Chikballapur district) and KGF jails. This was done on the instruction of the senior prison officials in Bengaluru to Kolar jail officers, who took the court’s permission for shifting them to different jails.

According to Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy, so far, 149 workers of Wistron have been arrested after detailed inquiry and due verification of the footage of the company and also the videos which went viral.

In total, four separate cases have been registered — three on the complaint of the company representatives and another one by the police for obstructing them from doing their duty.In one FIR, police officers added a dacoity case as a video clip showed some persons walking away with valuable laptops, mobile phones and some gadgets.

This is nothing but looting and robbery, said a senior police officer.A section of workers of Wistron Corporation, the Taiwan-headquartered company which manufactures iPhones, went on the rampage at its facility in Narasapura Industrial Area in Kolar district early on Saturday over alleged non-payment of their salary dues.