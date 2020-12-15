STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Vinay Kulkarni’s kin held in murder case

Gowda, a BJP Zilla Panchayat member, was killed outside his gym in Dharwad by unidentified bike-borne men on June 15, 2016.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police take away Chandrashekhar Indi on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chandrashekhar Indi, a relative of former Congress minister and co-accused Vinay Kulkarni, in the murder case of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. The CBI on November 5 had arrested Kulkarni. With Indi’s arrest, the number of those arrested in the case has gone up to eight.

According to sources, Indi had allegedly “supplied a country-made pistol to the prime accused Basappa Shivappa Muttagi, which was used in killing Gowda”. “The CBI had earlier recovered three contraband pistols from Muttagi. One of them was used in the crime,” they added.

Gowda, a BJP Zilla Panchayat member, was killed outside his gym in Dharwad by unidentified bike-borne men on June 15, 2016. Muttagi was Gowda’s friend, though the two had different political affiliations. Gowda had come to know about a land purchase deal by Muttagi and he had warned the latter against purchasing it as it was under his custody.

He had threatened to kill Muttagi if he purchased the land. Since then, Muttagi had nursed a grudge against Gowda, said sources. The case was investigated by the Karnataka police, who filed a chargesheet against six accused on September 9, 2016. The case was handed over to the CBI last year after the BJP government came to power. 

Kulkarni had fought with Gowda, says CBI

In March this year, the Central agency arrested six more people – Dinesh, Sunil, Nutan, Ashwath, Shahnawaz and Nazeer Ahmed, and questioned former Dharwad police commissioner Panduranga Rane and former deputy commissioners of police from Dharwad, Jinendra Kanagavi and Mallikarjuna Baladandi in connection with the case. In June, the CBI filed a preliminary chargesheet and had stated that Gowda murder case was politically motivated.

According to the CBI investigation, Kulkarni, who was then MLA and minister, had allegedly asked Gowda not to contest the Zilla Panchayat elections, which the latter had refused.Kulkarni and Gowda had heated exchanges on several occasions. A “serious altercation” had taken place during a Zilla Panchayat meeting chaired by Kulkarni on April 22, 2016, which allegedly triggered the conspiracy to murder Gowda, said sources.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinay Kulkarni CBI Congress murder case
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp