Vinay Kulkarni’s kin held in murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Chandrashekhar Indi, a relative of former Congress minister and co-accused Vinay Kulkarni, in the murder case of former BJP Zilla panchayat member Yogesh Gowda. The CBI on November 5 had arrested Kulkarni. With Indi’s arrest, the number of those arrested in the case has gone up to eight.

According to sources, Indi had allegedly “supplied a country-made pistol to the prime accused Basappa Shivappa Muttagi, which was used in killing Gowda”. “The CBI had earlier recovered three contraband pistols from Muttagi. One of them was used in the crime,” they added.

Gowda, a BJP Zilla Panchayat member, was killed outside his gym in Dharwad by unidentified bike-borne men on June 15, 2016. Muttagi was Gowda’s friend, though the two had different political affiliations. Gowda had come to know about a land purchase deal by Muttagi and he had warned the latter against purchasing it as it was under his custody.

He had threatened to kill Muttagi if he purchased the land. Since then, Muttagi had nursed a grudge against Gowda, said sources. The case was investigated by the Karnataka police, who filed a chargesheet against six accused on September 9, 2016. The case was handed over to the CBI last year after the BJP government came to power.

Kulkarni had fought with Gowda, says CBI

In March this year, the Central agency arrested six more people – Dinesh, Sunil, Nutan, Ashwath, Shahnawaz and Nazeer Ahmed, and questioned former Dharwad police commissioner Panduranga Rane and former deputy commissioners of police from Dharwad, Jinendra Kanagavi and Mallikarjuna Baladandi in connection with the case. In June, the CBI filed a preliminary chargesheet and had stated that Gowda murder case was politically motivated.

According to the CBI investigation, Kulkarni, who was then MLA and minister, had allegedly asked Gowda not to contest the Zilla Panchayat elections, which the latter had refused.Kulkarni and Gowda had heated exchanges on several occasions. A “serious altercation” had taken place during a Zilla Panchayat meeting chaired by Kulkarni on April 22, 2016, which allegedly triggered the conspiracy to murder Gowda, said sources.