Karnataka to resume Vidyagama programme in revised manner in private and government schools

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to resume the Vidyagama programme in Karnataka in a revised format. This program which initially was for government schools only, will now be done in private schools too.

A circular from Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said the students will be divided into smaller groups of 15 to 20 considering the number of teachers and classrooms available in each school.

"Students will be allowed to come to schools for half a day with parental consent. Following COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask, sanitisation of hands should be done frequently and also students should be subjected to thermal scanning at all schools. Meanwhile any student with fever, cold, cough and other COVID-19 related symptoms will not be allowed to attend school," said a circular which is not just for government schools but also for aided and unaided (private) schools.

The schools have been told that the students will have to bring drinking water from home. Arrangements to wash hands with soap and sanitiser should also be made at schools before allowing the students in.

Meanwhile, the timetables will be set with three classes of 45 minutes each. The students attending the sessions will be divided into eight groups for eight different subjects.

As per the schedule released by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, students of class 10 will have classes from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm on weekdays, and from 8.30 am to 11.15 am on Saturdays.

Meanwhile, students in classes 9 and 8 will have classes from 2 pm to 4.30 pm on alternate days in batches.

Also, classes for students in standard 1 to 7 will be held on alternate days with a timetable between 10.00 am and 12.30 pm on weekdays and from 8.00 am to 11.15 am on Saturdays.

While schools engaging students till class 5 have been asked to bifurcate students from classes 1 to 3 and 4 to 5 on alternate days. Students up to class 8 will be asked to split sessions for classes 1 to 5 and 6 to 8 on alternate days, a circular with the schedule mentioned.

This doesn't mean schools are open

However, Minister Suresh Kumar clarified that the relaunch of Vidyagama "does not mean schools are being reopened." He said, “These small sessions will ensure that we reach out to children from all sections across the state".

Earlier in August, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had launched Vidyagama programme to reach out to students of government schools by taking classes at doorsteps of the children’s houses at their villages. Classes then were held at playgrounds, temples etc to help students with the learning.

However, the programme was suspended in October after COVID-19 cases were reported among students and teachers involved in classes under the initiative.