STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kolar admin keen to give Wistron more land

Kolar Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama said the tanks were handed over and Wistron is set to convert the area into an attractive location.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Kolar Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama says the administration is ready to takemeasures to provide facilities to the factory in the industrial hub | Express

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: The Kolar district administration is keen to consider all the requests of Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhones in its Narasapur plant, to generate more employment for youths here. Wistron Corporation, located on 43 acres under Bellur Gram Panchayat, comes under Narasapura Industrial Area. According to sources, two months ago, Wistron officials had appealed to the district administration to hand over two tanks near the plant, so they could develop them under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Kolar Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama said the tanks were handed over and Wistron is set to convert the area into an attractive location. She also said that during a recent visit of senior officials to the site, Wistron officials had appealed that five acres behind the site be allotted to the plant. The administration is ready to take measures to provide facilities to the factory in the industrial hub, she added.

However, a senior district administration officer told The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that Wistron had sought an additional 70 to 90 acres to start a new unit, and a place near Mindahalli, which comes under Narasapura Industrial Area, was shown to the officials. The company’s request for 10 acres along the National Highway is also pending before the administrat ion, he said. Sources told this paper that on the request of Wistron, the district administration instructed the local panchayat to remove 10 to 12 petty shops located near the plant.

Team to probe if rampage was planned

A team has been formed to investigate whether the Wistron Corporation vandalism was sudden provocation or a planned attack. This has been the question doing the rounds, and a senior police officer told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that all angles are being probed. The sudden attack on the factory had raised eyebrows, especially the timing -- it took place early on Saturday, when the employee shift changed. Sources said the State government is also keen to find out the exact reason behind the vandalism, and who could be behind it. There is a suspicion of an outside hand in the attack, which caused massive damage to Wistron. Meanwhile, Kolar police are continuing to arrest workers and send them into judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wistron Kolar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp