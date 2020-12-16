Kolar admin keen to give Wistron more land

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: The Kolar district administration is keen to consider all the requests of Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhones in its Narasapur plant, to generate more employment for youths here. Wistron Corporation, located on 43 acres under Bellur Gram Panchayat, comes under Narasapura Industrial Area. According to sources, two months ago, Wistron officials had appealed to the district administration to hand over two tanks near the plant, so they could develop them under Corporate Social Responsibility.

Kolar Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama said the tanks were handed over and Wistron is set to convert the area into an attractive location. She also said that during a recent visit of senior officials to the site, Wistron officials had appealed that five acres behind the site be allotted to the plant. The administration is ready to take measures to provide facilities to the factory in the industrial hub, she added.

However, a senior district administration officer told The New Indian Express, on condition of anonymity, that Wistron had sought an additional 70 to 90 acres to start a new unit, and a place near Mindahalli, which comes under Narasapura Industrial Area, was shown to the officials. The company’s request for 10 acres along the National Highway is also pending before the administrat ion, he said. Sources told this paper that on the request of Wistron, the district administration instructed the local panchayat to remove 10 to 12 petty shops located near the plant.

Team to probe if rampage was planned

A team has been formed to investigate whether the Wistron Corporation vandalism was sudden provocation or a planned attack. This has been the question doing the rounds, and a senior police officer told TNIE, on condition of anonymity, that all angles are being probed. The sudden attack on the factory had raised eyebrows, especially the timing -- it took place early on Saturday, when the employee shift changed. Sources said the State government is also keen to find out the exact reason behind the vandalism, and who could be behind it. There is a suspicion of an outside hand in the attack, which caused massive damage to Wistron. Meanwhile, Kolar police are continuing to arrest workers and send them into judicial custody.