STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru: Ambareesh fans enter Mysuru election fray

The Gram Panchayat polls this year has Ambareesh fans entering the fray.

Published: 16th December 2020 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Sumalatha Ambareesh

Sumalatha Ambareesh

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The Gram Panchayat polls this year has Ambareesh fans entering the fray. But Sumalatha, MP and wife of the late actor-turned politician, has not given her nod yet to them to contest.The fans, spread across the district, had sweated out for Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Lok Sabha polls and played a major role in her victory.Although the panchayat polls are not contested on party symbols, Ambareesh fans have entered the fray in many seats backing Congress. They had expressed displeasure over the BJP supporting the JDS in the Mandya DCC Bank election recently.

Some fans have chosen to display ‘a man blowing a trumpet’, Sumalatha’s symbol in the Lok Sabha elections, while a few others have sought the support of Raitha Sangha. B S Pradeep, a fan and a candidate, has used pictures of both Ambareesh and Sumalatha and also her symbol. This, despite the Panchayat Raj Act banning the use of symbols of political parties.

Madan, a close confidant of Sumalatha, said they may not support any candidate as it will divide the unity among local people. He said  everyone is free to contest and Sumalatha will make her stand clear in a couple of days.

“Many come to Sumalatha saying they are contesting the panchayat polls. We neither have supported nor stopped them from contesting,” he clarified. On a few candidates preferring to use the ‘man blowing a trumpet’ symbol, he said the candidates might have given their preference but the symbol was not of a registered political party and was given to Sumalatha who had contested as an independent candidate in the LS polls.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gram Panchayat polls Ambareesh Mysuru
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp