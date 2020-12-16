Mysuru: Ambareesh fans enter Mysuru election fray

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Gram Panchayat polls this year has Ambareesh fans entering the fray. But Sumalatha, MP and wife of the late actor-turned politician, has not given her nod yet to them to contest.The fans, spread across the district, had sweated out for Sumalatha Ambareesh in the Lok Sabha polls and played a major role in her victory.Although the panchayat polls are not contested on party symbols, Ambareesh fans have entered the fray in many seats backing Congress. They had expressed displeasure over the BJP supporting the JDS in the Mandya DCC Bank election recently.

Some fans have chosen to display ‘a man blowing a trumpet’, Sumalatha’s symbol in the Lok Sabha elections, while a few others have sought the support of Raitha Sangha. B S Pradeep, a fan and a candidate, has used pictures of both Ambareesh and Sumalatha and also her symbol. This, despite the Panchayat Raj Act banning the use of symbols of political parties.

Madan, a close confidant of Sumalatha, said they may not support any candidate as it will divide the unity among local people. He said everyone is free to contest and Sumalatha will make her stand clear in a couple of days.

“Many come to Sumalatha saying they are contesting the panchayat polls. We neither have supported nor stopped them from contesting,” he clarified. On a few candidates preferring to use the ‘man blowing a trumpet’ symbol, he said the candidates might have given their preference but the symbol was not of a registered political party and was given to Sumalatha who had contested as an independent candidate in the LS polls.