Padubidri beach to be open for tourists from December 17

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Udupi district administration has decided to allow domestic and foreign tourists to the blue flag-certified Padubidri beach from Thursday.

All works connected with the blue flag certification have been completed with the cooperation of the Union Ministry of Environment and Society of Integrated Coastal Management (SICOM), District Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

The Padubidri beach had received blue flag international recognition on October 11, along with seven other beaches in the country.

The recognition was awarded by an international jury of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark.

Kasarkod in Uttara Kannada district is the second beach in the state to have received the blue flag certification.

Jagadeesha, also president of the district tourism committee, said Padubidri end point beach has been developed as a well-equipped beach and tourists can now relish their trip and activities along the seashore.

He said the formal blue flag hoisting ceremony at the beach by SICOM will be held later in a grand manner.