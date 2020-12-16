Response of Indians to Covid different from other countries: CSIR-CDRI director

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Pointing out the progression of Covid-19 cases in the country, which were not as fast as in other parts of the world, Central Drug Research Institute (CSIR-CDRI) director Dr Tapas P Kundu said the response of Indians to the virus was different and needed to be studied in depth.

Dr Kundu said, in the sequencing of virus samples from 200 people done recently from Uttar Pradesh at the institute, chains of mutation found elsewhere in plenty, was surprisingly absent in the samples there.

Speaking at a lecture held at the University of Mysore (UoM) here on Tuesday, Dr Kundu said that in a similar study, to compare the virus, done by collecting samples from faecal matter and throat swabs detected different mutations of the virus.

Meanwhile, the institute announced it’s partnership with UoM through an MoU. Speaking on the partnership, Dr Kundu said they will work on two projects and one of it would be most likely on Parkinson’s since no proper diagnosis methods or maps have been created to track it in the country.