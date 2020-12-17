STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Centre in every block to monitor Covid vaccine side-effects: Karnataka government

According to the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, post-vaccination health-watch centres must be set up in all states and Union Territories.

Published: 17th December 2020 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar (Photo | EPS)

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While manufacturers await approvals for vaccines against Covid-19, the Union government will initiate a nationwide surveillance network to detect and respond to possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI), which is important for approvals given for emergency use. According to the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, post-vaccination health-watch centres must be set up in all states and Union Territories.

“The existing AEFI surveillance system will be utilised to monitor adverse events and inform the understanding of the safety profile of the vaccines,” the guidelines stated. Meanwhile, Dr Sudhakar K, Minister for Health and Medical Education, said, the Centre has begun to put in place an elaborate mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). 

“The Covid vaccination programme will be unique also because it will only target adults, and state governments have been asked to rapidly detect and promptly respond to any AEFIs to ensure that public confidence in the new vaccine does not wane. Potential vaccinators are being trained with detailed instructions on infection prevention and control practices and management of minor, severe or serious AEFIs,” Sudhakar said.

States have been asked to identify at least one AEFI management centre in each block, which can be a primary health care centre or a community health centre, a district hospital or even a private health facility that has medical officers and paramedical staff. Every vaccination site will be linked to a designated AEFI management centre. All such adverse events will be reported through the Co-Win application developed to monitor and manage the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Dr Sudhakar added that the Central guidelines state that beneficiaries must be counselled about adverse events which may occur after being vaccinated. These are expected to be minor such as local pain and swelling, and mild to moderate fever, etc. However, the list of expected events could be different based on the safety profile of the Covid-19 vaccine(s) that finally get(s) approved for use. All serious or severe AEFIs will be investigated by the district immunisation officer or the district AEFI committee.

Meanwhile, experts from Karnataka have welcomed the guidelines. “Mass vaccination campaigns for Covid-19 would require heightened levels of AEFI surveillance than currently available levels (which are designed) to monitor AEFIs in infants and children who are immunised with vaccines that have proven efficacy and have been used for years. We should not hurry with anything related to Covid-19 vaccines. We should also wait for trial data efficacy before we pressure manufacturing companies to give us the vaccine early,” said Dr C N Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and nodal testing officer for Covid 19.

He added that not just acute adverse effects, but even interim adverse reactions should be observed and listed. Another senior health expert said the state must be prepared for AEFI. “Even when we undertake a universal immunisation programme which has been done for decades, some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women. We are seeing adverse events already in other countries (with Covid-19) so our states must be prepared for this and monitor it well,” he said.

The Central guidelines say that preparation is required at all levels before and during the immunisation programme, “First of all, the readiness assessment has to be made prior to vaccine introduction. The teams will have to do field visits, review of data should be done. Later, there has to be daily evening meetings, standardised monitoring tools, mobile-based app, real-time data from the planning unit has to be sent to the national level.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID vaccine Karnataka government
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp