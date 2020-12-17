Council ruckus: Did not follow no-trust procedure, admits BJP 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuesday’s dramatic events in the Council may have led to much heartburn and name-calling, but a few BJP leaders admit, albeit anonymously, that the fracas was an “embarrassment for the party”, and “wholly avoidable”.

The BJP and Congress almost came to blows after Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty’s entry was blocked and his deputy was made to occupy the Chair.

Sources said Shetty, a Congressman, had volunteered to resign before the House was reconvened on Tuesday, but was advised by senior party leaders not to do so as the House needs to follow due procedure. It is said that Shetty again offered to resign after Tuesday’s showdown, but was dissuaded. Procedure mandates that a notice is served 14 days ahead, and the motion listed to be taken up in the House. “There is no reason why procedure should not be followed just because some ruling party members are in a tearing hurry,” Congress leaders maintain.

One BJP leader admitted to the anomaly. “The embarrassment for the party and House was wholly avoidable. Our party had to only ask the Chairman to take up the no-confidence motion, as the Congress has lost majority. There was no need to place the Deputy Chairman on the seat. Everyone agrees that Chairman Shetty’s conduct has been satisfactory.”

Another BJP legislator said, “On Tuesday, the Council leadership was wrongly taken over by inexperienced persons in the BJP and JDS, who don’t have much knowledge of procedures and rules. Instead of trying to wrest control of the House, they could have followed procedure, maintained gentlemanly conduct and pressed the Chairman to take up the motion.”

With concerns being raised in the BJP about the anti-cow slaughter bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy had said a few days ago that they were prepared for the crucial bill not being passed in the Council, should the JDS turn hostile, and instead, get it passed again in the Assembly.