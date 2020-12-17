STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE forms can be submitted till Jan 17

JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in multiple sessions for the next academic session, so that it does not interfere with Board examinations, which may be held at different times.

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The online submission of application forms for JEE -2021 opened for a month on Wednesday. The entire application process for JEE (Main) 2021 is online, including uploading of scanned images and payment of fees, and candidates are not required to send documents to the National Testing Agency (NTA), a bulletin said. The last date for students to submit the application fee is January 17, 2021.

JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in multiple sessions for the next academic session, so that it does not interfere with Board examinations, which may be held at different times. Paper 2A & Paper 2B (B.Arch & B.Planning) will be held twice a year, in February & May 2021. The first session of JEE examination will be held from Feb 23 to 26, second from March 15 to 18, third from April 27 to 30, and fourth session from May 24 to 28. For more information, log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in

