Karnataka gram panchayat polls: Over 4,000 people win unopposed, but poll panel to cross-check

BENGALURU: Of over 48,000 seats that are going to Gram Panchayat polls, over 4,300 members have been elected unopposed.

But the State Election Commission will declare them elected and give them a certificate only after ensuring that they have not resorted to any unlawful methods to get themselves elected unanimously.

For the first time, the commission has introduced a mechanism to double-check and manually verify all the details to ensure that the candidates have not won using money or muscle power.

The first phase of Gram Panchayat elections are due on December 22 when 3,019 panchayats of 117 taluks from all 30 districts will go to polls. Of the total 92,121 seats up for grabs, the election will be held for over 48,000 seats in the first phase. Official sources said this is the first time that such a large number of candidates have won unanimously. “There is an allegation that some seats have been won through auction. In other places, local politicians used their influence to get their candidates elected unopposed,’’ official sources told TNIE.

State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said all deputy commissioners have already been instructed to check if those elected unopposed have used pressure tactics or any other illegal means. If there is any evidence of these, the Goonda Act should be invoked, he added. “For the first time, we have introduced the double-check mechanism, where our officials or returning officers will visit the village and check if candidates withdrew their nominations only to allow someone to get elected unopposed. We have directed officials not to give winning certificates to candidates if found guilty.

Candidates will be declared elected only if the returning officer is convinced that the victory is genuine,” he said. On Tuesday, after it was found that 13 members from Sindigeri GP in Ballari got elected unopposed illegally, a case was registered at the local police station. “We have directed officials to verify and only then proceed,’’ Basavaraju said. Asked what happens to seats where candidates are disqualified, he said, “We will cancel the elections and hold them again in the coming days or in January when the polls to some Gram Panchayats are due.”

