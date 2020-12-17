STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka: Over 6,000 teachers take to streets to protest; demand Covid vaccine, eco stimulus

As they were facing financial problems, they demanded that food kits be distributed to teaching and non-teaching staffers on humanitarian grounds. They have also sought honorarium and free insurance.

Published: 17th December 2020

Teachers stage a protest demanding an economic package from the state government, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 6,000 teachers, non-teaching staffers, and members of the managements of private unaided schools in the state staged a protest on Wednesday demanding that they be included for the vaccination in the first phase free of cost.

Several teachers have started taking up alternative jobs since their salaries have been cut or they lost their jobs. Managements complained about the lack of finances due to the non-payment of school fees by several parents. Members of the managements of these schools have asked the government to draw up a minimum limit for fee payment.

However, later, they withdrew their protest after Revenue Minister R Ashok and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai heard their grievances and assured them that their demands would be looked into. KAMS general secretary Shashi Kumar said Bommai instructed the commissioner of public instruction for administrative approvals. 

