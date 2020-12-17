STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

KIMS Hubballi staff get a breather as COVID-19 cases dip

With fewer Covid patients turning up, they have begun to turn their attention back to other patients who have begun trickling in.

Published: 17th December 2020 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

KIMS Hospital, Hubballi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI:  Doctors and other medical staff at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi are getting a breather from Covid duties as the number of new cases has dipped in the past few days.

With fewer Covid patients turning up, they have begun to turn their attention back to other patients who have begun trickling in.

 Dharwad district has been reporting less than 15 fresh cases per day and the number of active cases was 92 on Tuesday. Of this, 64 people with mild to severe symptoms are in government and private hospitals in the district and 28 asymptomatic people are in home isolation.

Thousands of people from several districts come to KIMS for treatment as they consider it the lifeline of North Karnataka. Since March, the hospital has treated hundreds of Covid patients. At the peak of the pandemic in the district, the hospital treated 450 patients and medical staff voluntarily worked without leave for long periods.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Arunkumar C said the hospital has 17 Covid patients at present, seven of whom are in ICU and the rest in regular wards. “The number of Covid-19 patients came down recently, which has helped doctors concentrate on general patients in the hospital,” he told TNIE.

General patients, who had not visited the hospital due to lockdown and out of fear of the pandemic, are now turning up at the hospital. Over the last 15 days, the number of patients visiting every day has touched 1,500, close to pre-Covid levels.Doctors and other medical staff who were working in Covid wards have been moved back to their previous departments, and are relieved about working without PPE suits and treating general patients, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hubballi KIMS Hubballi COVID 19
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp