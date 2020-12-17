Not Rs 437 crore, iPhone maker scales down loss to Rs 41.25 crore

Express News Service

BENGALURU / KOLAR: In an important development, the Taiwanese iPhone manufacturer Wistron has scaled down the extent of damage at its Narasapura facility near Kolar to Rs 41.25 crore from the previously stated Rs 437 crore. The company issued a fresh letter to the Vemgal police in this regard on Tuesday evening.

Ironically, a day before the violence, on December 11, a Taiwanese delegation, led by Director-General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Ben Wang, had met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and had expressed keenness to discuss investment plans in Karnataka.

The Wistron violence has come at a time when India is being touted as an alternative destination to China in the global supply chain of various products including electronic equipment.

‘India key to our global plans’

The Wistron facility was ransacked and damaged last weekend by some workers over a dispute on wages and overtime work. In the earlier complaint, (Crime: 281/2020) Prashant T D, the head of Administration for Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India had claimed that the damage included cars and golf carts valued at Rs 60,00,000, building infrastructure and services such as power, AC, building materials, glasses at Rs 10,00,00,000, assembly production floor machinery and related equipment at approximately Rs 4,12,50,00,000, new ATM machine at Rs 40,00,000 and security equipment at Rs 4,00,00,000 with a total approximate estimated loss of Rs 437.70 crore. The police have so far registered four FIRs and arrested 158 people.

The State Government has assured the Taiwanese manufacturer a fair probe, action against those involved, support to restart the facility and timely redressal of “genuine” grievances of the workers.

“Wistron is a very important project and a flag-bearer of India’s ambitions to become a global hub for electronics manufacturing. The state government is committed to its success and business continuity.

arnataka has always been a peaceful state and has been in the forefront in welcoming foreign investments,” stated the letter, even as the government assured Wistron of safety and security of the project, employees and the property. “It is our priority to restore investor confidence and want to assure Wistron that the plant is re-started at the earliest,” said a senior bureaucrat.

“We are committed to make electronic manufacturing succeed in India, which is key to our global plans, and look to expand our presence in this very important market as we go forward,” wrote Sudipto Gupta, MD, Innovation Business Group, Wistron Smart Devices. “We thank the state administration for their support,” he added.