PM worried by violence at iPhone maker Wistron's facility in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed concern over the violent protest at iPhone maker Wistron’s facility in Kolar district. The incident should not have happened and “the PM is also very worried about this development,” he pointed out, signalling the gravity of the issue.

Emphasising that the State Government will take measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur, the Chief Minister said all support will be extended to the company to continue with its operations. “It is a very important foreign company...,” he told media persons.“Protecting the interests of foreign investors is very important for us,” the CM said. The government will take strict action against those involved in the violence on the company premises and necessary instructions have already been issued, he stressed.

On December 12, thousands of workers at Wistron’s facility at Narasapura Industrial Area, around 60 km from Bengaluru, had resorted to violent protests, allegedly against delays in salary and overtime dues.

The Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturer has, in its revised estimate, pegged the damage at Rs 41.25 crore.The Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had pulled up the State Government over the violent protest at Wistron facility and asked it to expedite the inquiry.

Both the Central and State Governments are worried about the impact of such an incident at a time when they are trying to woo foreign firms to invest in India. In last few months, the Karnataka Government has taken a number of initiatives to improve ease of doing business, by amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, making it easier for industries to acquire land. The government has also constituted a committee, headed by the Chief Secretary, to look into measures required to be taken to woo foreign investors. Meanwhile, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the police have taken prompt action and arrested 164 people so far in connection with the violence.