Polls apart — Reservation doesn’t help this Karnataka village

Published: 17th December 2020 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: You would think reservation helps the backward classes. But Kinnara village, on the outskirts of Karwar, is facing a peculiar situation. A ward reserved for the ST has not witnessed elections since the last 25 years. This is because there are no members from ST in this village.

As a result, this village is losing out on government grants. Earlier, the ST reservation was for Boribagh ward and now it has been rotated to Ghadsayi ward.  

The seat has been vacant all these years as there have been no candidates for it. The reservation is decided based on the strength of the panchayat members.

Reservations being mandatory for the Gram Panchayat elections, the seats were reserved for both Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe down the years. “The seats were reserved for SC and ST, but there were no candidates. However, last time two people from our village married girls from the Scheduled Caste community. But it has not been the same in the case of ST,” said Ravi Kasbekar, a villager.

Last time, Chandrakala Kotekar and Jyothi Sandeep Goyekar were elected under SC quota from here unanimously. And according to the villagers, they will be re-elected.“As per the rules, no outsiders can participate or contest in the GP elections under reservation. To add to this, people from outside do not want to contest elections here,” said Surinder Patkhar, former Gram Panchayat president, Kinnara village.

At least 22.75 per cent of the total grants allocated is reserved for SC/ ST communities. “Earlier, we had returned `6 lakh meant for the ST community.  Now, we are about to return `13 lakh,” said Madura Naik, PDO, Kinnara village.When this issue was brought to his notice, K Harish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada, said that it pertained to policy decisions and was not within his powers.

