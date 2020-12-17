STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RERA secy to look into complaints

The secretary will have to refer to the authority any complaint, including non-availability of civic amenities and issuing directions to the promoter to complete the project.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To ensure that the pending 2,232 complaints with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority -Karnataka (RERA-K) against both registered and unregistered building projects in Karnataka are disposed of at the earliest, the authority has empowered the secretary to start the enquiry into these complaints at the earliest. This should come as a relief to home buyers, who have been complaining of delay in taking action against errant builders.

RERA undersecretary R Manjunatha issued a notification on Wednesday, asking the secretary “to issue notices against all unregistered projects if not done already”.The powers to conduct an inquiry is vested only with the RERA chairman and a panel of members. The authority was delegating these powers under Section 81 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, it added.  

Giving the reason, the notification said, “The chairman and members are already burdened with the enquiry proceedings in a number of cases for which court sittings are being held.”Pointing out to many cases where promoters have filed applications seeking exemption from registration, the order urged the secretary to scrutinise all such documents. “Exemption from registration could be granted by the Secretary RERA-K by means of a speaking order,” it said. 

The secretary will have to refer to the authority any complaint, including non-availability of civic amenities and issuing directions to the promoter to complete the project. “Complaints seeking individual relief in the nature of compensation and interest could be referred to the adjudicating officers,” the notification added.Secretary K S Latha Kumari told The New Indian Express that the move will help in addressing pending cases on a priority basis.

