Karnataka: 12-year-old boy killed in ghastly attack

 An unidentified assailant attacked a woman and her son in the wee hours of Thursday, murdering the 12-year-old boy, while his mother sustained serious injuries. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  An unidentified assailant attacked a woman and her son in the wee hours of Thursday, murdering the 12-year-old boy, while his mother sustained serious injuries. The deceased has been identified as Raju, while his mother Hanumanthamma is being treated at a hospital. Police said that Hanumanthamma and her husband Basavaraju worked as labourers at a construction site in Jnanaganga Nagar. The family living in a shed at the same location. The incident occurred at around 2 am on Thursday, and the police were alerted by a neighbour, who heard a commotion.

“When the police reached the scene, both mother and son were found to be unconscious and were immediately rushed to a hospital. The boy, however, was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Hanumanthamma has received serious injuries and is under treatment, but her condition is said to be out of danger. The assailant smashed the head of the boy with a cement brick, which he also used to attack the woman,” police said.

“The family hails from Ballari. Basavaraju had gone to his hometown when the incident took place. We have definite clues about the accused and he will be nabbed soon. The motive will be known only after an arrest,” Jnanabharathi police added.

