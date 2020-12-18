80-year-old unconquered since 1978  

Shreepada Ayachit By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Eighty-year-old Reddy Veeraraju, who contested and won in the Mandal Panchayat elections in 1972, did not have the slightest hint then that he will remain unconquered in the Gram Panchayat (GP) elections for so long. He has been elected from Ward 7 to Shriramnagar GP in Kanakagiri taluk of Koppal district nine times in a row, ever since Shriramanagr GP was formed in 1978. His concern for the people is evident from the fact that residents of the ward elected him unopposed six times.

“There is a sea of change in GP elections, with many factors including money, muscle, and caste factors dominating the GP poll scene now-a-days. Yet, the people of my ward have indomitable faith in my sincere service and hence I have survived all these years in electoral politics. Non-party GP elections have come as blessing in disguise for me,” Siddaraju told TNIE. He is expected to remain win this time too as his son is Kanakagir block Congress president, political observers said.