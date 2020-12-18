Await orders on caste bodies: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Backward Castes Federation approached the Karnataka High Court, questioning the legality and validity of the policies and actions of the State government in establishing, administering and financing boards and corporations for the benefit of individual castes, communities or religion.

Hearing the public interest litigation questioning the constitution of Maratha Development Corporation, Karnataka Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation, Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board and Aryavysya Development Corporation, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice to the State government and said that all further steps on the said Boards and Corporations will be subject to orders to be passed by court.

A similar order was passed on a PIL questioning the establishment of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation. The petitioner sought directions from court to prohibit permanently unconstitutional establishments in the state.

The State government is promoting caste organisations in favour of the most advanced and powerful castes of Karnataka, without sanction of law and as an affront to all constitutional values, secularism, equality and non-discrimination, the petitioner claimed. Aiming to win the bypolls in Sira, Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, Basavakalyan and Maski assembly constituencies, the State government is announcing boards and corporations,and the government’s action is illegal and unconstitutional, the petitioner added.