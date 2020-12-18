Citizens question BDA law

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on public interest litigation filed by some citizens questioning the BDA (Amendment) Act, 2020. The petitioners Vijayan Menon and four others have stated that the BDA Amendment Act was brought to legalise the illegal occupation and construction on land owned by the BDA. It is like the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, and is prima facie in violation of Articles 14, 21 and 243ZE of the Constitution, they alleged.

The petitioners contended that the implementation of the BDA Amendment Act will render infructuous the Akrama-Sakrama Scheme which is pending before the Supreme Court. The amendment Act detrimentally affects the residents of Bengaluru as it incentivises land-grabers to illegally occupy government land which can later be legalised and regularised as a result of the amendment.

They have also contended that the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Amendment Act will allow an increase in the floor area ratio for buildings by mere payment of premium charges to the government. The Akrama-Sakrama scheme, which has been stayed by the SC, had sought to regularise illegal constructions, particularly those wherein constructions had taken place over and above the permissible floor area ratio.