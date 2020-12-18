STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Citizens question BDA law

The petitioners contended that the implementation of the BDA Amendment Act will render infructuous the Akrama-Sakrama Scheme which is pending before the Supreme Court.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government and Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on public interest litigation filed by some citizens questioning the BDA (Amendment) Act, 2020. The petitioners Vijayan Menon and four others have stated that the BDA Amendment Act was brought to legalise the illegal occupation and construction on land owned by the BDA. It is like the Akrama-Sakrama scheme, and is prima facie in violation of Articles 14, 21 and 243ZE of the Constitution, they alleged.

The petitioners contended that the implementation of the BDA Amendment Act will render infructuous the Akrama-Sakrama Scheme which is pending before the Supreme Court. The amendment Act detrimentally affects the residents of Bengaluru as it incentivises land-grabers to illegally occupy government land which can later be legalised and regularised as a result of the amendment.

They have also contended that the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Amendment Act will allow an increase in the floor area ratio for buildings by mere payment of premium charges to the government. The Akrama-Sakrama scheme, which has been stayed by the SC, had sought to regularise illegal constructions, particularly those wherein constructions had taken place over and above the permissible floor area ratio. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court BDA law Karnataka
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp