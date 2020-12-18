STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Conman threatened educationist, extorted Rs 20 crore from him in Karnataka

Extortionist Yuvraj Swamy, who was nabbed by police recently, had got his claws into a former MP, and extorted about Rs 20 crore from him.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Extortionist Yuvraj Swamy, who was nabbed by police recently, had got his claws into a former MP, and extorted about Rs 20 crore from him. TNIE managed to access audio tapes of extortion and blackmail of the former MP seeking to get his money back, but being abused and threatened.

Yuvraj, who claimed to be with the RSS, had been to some shakhas and had working knowledge of the organisation. He was also good at name dropping. Wearing a white shirt and dhoti, a vermilion dab on his forehead, he usually befriended VVIPs in airports by deliberately taking a business class flight. His modus operandi was to pose as a friend and volunteer to carry the VVIP’s hand baggage, and talk big.

The former MP and educationist fell for the trap and gave him Rs 20 crore. Over a period of time and many meetings, he realised that Yuvraj Swamy’s claims did not materialise, and nor did his assurances. Yuvraj would give evasive replies. When the former MP and his team tried to get the money back, Yuvraj abused them, and even alleged that he was indulging in criminal activities. 

Attempts to get the money back went on for more than three years, and the educationist avoided going to the police for fear of bad publicity. After the present government took over in 2019, he informed the authorities and requested help. The racketeer allegedly targeted at least 10 other important politicians.  

A high-profile team of city officers started interrogating Yuvraj Swamy and realised that his mobile phone had personal numbers of the virtual who’s who of the political world. Call records indicated that he was in touch with them as well. Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil told TNIE, “This is why we apprehended Yuvraj Swamy. We will be able to give details after the investigation is complete. The MP too claimed that he had no contact with the extortionist.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka crime Extortionist Yuvraj Swamy
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp