Conman threatened educationist, extorted Rs 20 crore from him in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Extortionist Yuvraj Swamy, who was nabbed by police recently, had got his claws into a former MP, and extorted about Rs 20 crore from him. TNIE managed to access audio tapes of extortion and blackmail of the former MP seeking to get his money back, but being abused and threatened.

Yuvraj, who claimed to be with the RSS, had been to some shakhas and had working knowledge of the organisation. He was also good at name dropping. Wearing a white shirt and dhoti, a vermilion dab on his forehead, he usually befriended VVIPs in airports by deliberately taking a business class flight. His modus operandi was to pose as a friend and volunteer to carry the VVIP’s hand baggage, and talk big.

The former MP and educationist fell for the trap and gave him Rs 20 crore. Over a period of time and many meetings, he realised that Yuvraj Swamy’s claims did not materialise, and nor did his assurances. Yuvraj would give evasive replies. When the former MP and his team tried to get the money back, Yuvraj abused them, and even alleged that he was indulging in criminal activities.

Attempts to get the money back went on for more than three years, and the educationist avoided going to the police for fear of bad publicity. After the present government took over in 2019, he informed the authorities and requested help. The racketeer allegedly targeted at least 10 other important politicians.

A high-profile team of city officers started interrogating Yuvraj Swamy and realised that his mobile phone had personal numbers of the virtual who’s who of the political world. Call records indicated that he was in touch with them as well. Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil told TNIE, “This is why we apprehended Yuvraj Swamy. We will be able to give details after the investigation is complete. The MP too claimed that he had no contact with the extortionist.”