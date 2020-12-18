STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Court permits release of Sasikala’s nephew Sudhakaran after paying fine

His advocates submitted to the court that their client (Sudhakaran) had not availed parole during the jail term.

Published: 18th December 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala

VK Sasikala (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s nephew V N Sudhakaran, who was given a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case, maybe released anytime soon after paying the fine amount, as he has completed the jail term.His advocates had filed a petition before a city court seeking his early release on the grounds that he had already completed the jail term.

His advocates submitted to the court that their client (Sudhakaran) had not availed parole during the jail term. Besides, they furnished documents to the court about Sudhakaran spending seven days in jail in 1997, 92 days in 2001 when the case was still under trial, and 24 days in Bengaluru Central Prison after a special court convicted him in the case. 

They informed the court that his term had exceeded by more than four months, besides serving a jail term since February 15, 2017.The court, on Thursday, instructed them to pay Rs 10,00,10,000 fine imposed by the court and directed the prison authorities to release him soon after they complete the formalities. 

It is learnt that Sudhakaran’s counsels have made arrangements to submit demand drafts to the court in the first half of next week, facilitating his early release. It may be recalled that the advocates of Sasikala and Elavarasi had paid the fine amount in November and they are slated for release in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Sasikala Sudhakaran AIADMK Karnataka jail Tamil Nadu Assembly elections
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp