Court permits release of Sasikala’s nephew Sudhakaran after paying fine

BENGALURU: Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala’s nephew V N Sudhakaran, who was given a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case, maybe released anytime soon after paying the fine amount, as he has completed the jail term.His advocates had filed a petition before a city court seeking his early release on the grounds that he had already completed the jail term.

His advocates submitted to the court that their client (Sudhakaran) had not availed parole during the jail term. Besides, they furnished documents to the court about Sudhakaran spending seven days in jail in 1997, 92 days in 2001 when the case was still under trial, and 24 days in Bengaluru Central Prison after a special court convicted him in the case.

They informed the court that his term had exceeded by more than four months, besides serving a jail term since February 15, 2017.The court, on Thursday, instructed them to pay Rs 10,00,10,000 fine imposed by the court and directed the prison authorities to release him soon after they complete the formalities.

It is learnt that Sudhakaran’s counsels have made arrangements to submit demand drafts to the court in the first half of next week, facilitating his early release. It may be recalled that the advocates of Sasikala and Elavarasi had paid the fine amount in November and they are slated for release in January.