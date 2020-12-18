STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharath meets DKS, likely to join Cong 

Does not give date, but ties up with party for panchayat, DCC polls    
 

MLA Sharath Bache Gowda meets KPCC chief D K Shivakumar and Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Independent MLA Sharath Bachegowda, who contested as a rebel BJP candidate against MTB  Nagaraj in the Hoskote bypolls and defeated him, on Wednesday met KPCC president D K Shivakumar, sparking speculation that he is set to join the Congress. Sharath is the son of senior BJP MP from Chikkaballapur B N Bache Gowda. 

The late evening meeting went on for a considerable length of time, during which Sharath reportedly indicated to Shivakumar that he would like to be part of the national party in the long run, but did not give a joining date. Instead, he gave shape to a working relationship with the Congress. He told TNIE that he had spoken to Shivakumar on a wide variety of issues and his meeting focused primarily on the Gram Panchayat elections. “I will be tying up with the Congress for the panchayat elections, and also for the Bangalore District Cooperative Bank, where we will work in a mutually beneficial way,’’ he said.  

Sharath, who contested as a BJP rebel after being an office-bearer of the BJP Yuva Morcha, was penalised and expelled from the BJP, and went on to win an upset victory against turncoat and former minister MTB Nagaraj, the official BJP candidate. The JDS did not put up a candidate against Sharath and agreed to back him.

Bache Gowda being a long-time legislator of the Janata Parivar may have helped matters. Sharath confirmed that he had got feelers from the JDS, “not from the highest level, but from the mid-level”, but that he would not join the JDS. “I would prefer to join Congress, and have also received offers,” he said. Asked when he would formally make his entry, he did not give a date but said he would consider it in the long run.With the Gram Panchayat elections hotting up, Sharath was seen with Congress supporters campaigning on home turf Hoskote, represented by his father for decades.

