Theatre activist Prasanna joins farmers’ agitation

Farmers and farm labourers are the real scientists and they must continue with their agitation without any fear or apprehensions, he added.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Theatre activist Prasanna joins farmer leaders in their protest against the Centre’s agri-laws, at Gandhi Statue, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Theatre activist Prasanna joins farmer leaders in their protest against the Centre’s agri-laws, at Gandhi Statue, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo| EPS/shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Theatre Activist and Playwright Prasanna extended his support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in the national capital and agitation against amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act on Thursday. Taking part in the indefinite protest launched in Bengaluru to show support to the farmers’ protest in New Delhi, Prasanna said the ongoing agitation is a movement to protect rural culture and life, and everyone should join it. 

“Corporate culture that is ruling the country is the reason for all the problems in the society and the farm bills are only intended to help corporates, so everyone should join hands in the fight against corporate culture,” said Prasanna, who has been fighting for sustainable development in the country. 

Farmers and farm labourers are the real scientists and they must continue with their agitation without any fear or apprehensions, he added. Prasanna also hit out at the Karnataka Land Reforms Act. 

Karnataka Prantha Krishi Koolikarana Sangha state president Nityananda Swamy said the farm bills by the central and state governments will render farm labourers jobless.

“As many as 25 farmers who took part in the protest, died due to cold and other reasons, but the government is adamant on not considering their demands,” he added.  Apart from supporting the ongoing protest in New Delhi, farmers in Karnataka are also protesting against the amendments to Karnataka Land Reforms Act. 

Prasanna farmers’ protest new farm laws Karnataka
