STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Transwoman confident of second consecutive win in Tumakuru village

Fazloon has been advising her transgender community to take up jobs instead of seeking alms for a living as it will give them self-respect.

Published: 18th December 2020 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Transgenders

Fazloon’s is a close-knit family of 14 members including a transgender sibling. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The village and her family are working for her second consecutive victory in the Gram Panchayat elections. Fazloon, 37, a transgender who is contesting the polls at Chakenahalli village under Kunnala Gram Panchayat in Gubbi taluk, is confident of winning. 

The polls are on December 22. 

The last time she polled 247 votes and won by a margin of 47 against two of her rivals. This time it will be a straight fight.

Fazloon claimed she had served the people of her village for over two decades and launched many development works in the last five years. 

“I have tried my best to provide all the basic amenities including drinking water to the residents and hence my win for the second time is a sure shot,” she said with a smile.

She said she never faced any stigma or discrimination because her parents Gousemuddein and Pyarima and the village treated her normally.

Fazloon’s is a close-knit family of 14 members including a transgender sibling. And the family is giving her all their support. 

“I run a tea shop at the vegetable market in Tumakuru. Now since my sister is contesting the polls, I have been devoting my time campaigning for her,” said Moinuddien, her brother.

Fazloon has been advising her transgender community to take up jobs instead of seeking alms for a living as it will give them self-respect.

“Last time I missed to become the president and this time I am hoping to get the top post,” Fazloon said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transgender panchayat elections Tumakuru village Karnataka
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp