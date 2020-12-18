Transwoman confident of second consecutive win in Tumakuru village

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The village and her family are working for her second consecutive victory in the Gram Panchayat elections. Fazloon, 37, a transgender who is contesting the polls at Chakenahalli village under Kunnala Gram Panchayat in Gubbi taluk, is confident of winning.

The polls are on December 22.

The last time she polled 247 votes and won by a margin of 47 against two of her rivals. This time it will be a straight fight.

Fazloon claimed she had served the people of her village for over two decades and launched many development works in the last five years.

“I have tried my best to provide all the basic amenities including drinking water to the residents and hence my win for the second time is a sure shot,” she said with a smile.

She said she never faced any stigma or discrimination because her parents Gousemuddein and Pyarima and the village treated her normally.

Fazloon’s is a close-knit family of 14 members including a transgender sibling. And the family is giving her all their support.

“I run a tea shop at the vegetable market in Tumakuru. Now since my sister is contesting the polls, I have been devoting my time campaigning for her,” said Moinuddien, her brother.

Fazloon has been advising her transgender community to take up jobs instead of seeking alms for a living as it will give them self-respect.

“Last time I missed to become the president and this time I am hoping to get the top post,” Fazloon said.