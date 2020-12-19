Body cams for traffic cops: Court orders notice to Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court has issued notice to the State Government on PIL seeking directions to procure the required number of body-worn cameras for the police department across the state. This is to prevent corruption among police personnel and also in the interest of safety of citizens due to Covid-19, the petition said.

Hearing the petition filed city advocate and social activist Geetha Misra, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty ordered notice to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, the Director General and Inspector General, Commissioner of Police and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The petitioner stated that the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) had replied to an RTI application that 50 body-worn cameras were purchased by the Bengaluru City Police for Rs 75 lakh. However, not even one is being used by the Traffic Police during vehicle checks and collecting fines. The petitioner said that a representation was made to the City Police Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to ensure that police officers levying penalties and other law-enforcing authorities are equipped with body-worn cameras immediately.

Even during Covid-19 lockdown, the police were empowered to levy fines as per the SoPs.During this period, and even after relaxation of the lockdown, the police were not provided with body-worn cameras. Hence, another representation was made on Nov 24, to the City Police Commissioner and Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), but there was no response, the petitioner alleged.